Muhammad Wasim appointed as chief selector

LAHORE: Former opening batsman Muhammad Wasim has been appointed as the Chairman of the Pakistan men’s national selection committee, while former wicketkeeper Saleem Yousuf has been confirmed as the Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee.

The PCB announced on Saturday that both have been appointed till the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to ensure consistency and continuity.

The appointments were approved by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani following the final round of online interviews, which were held on Thursday and Friday.

Wasim’s first assignment will be to select the Pakistan side for the two Tests and three T20Is series against South Africa around mid-January, while the PCB Cricket Committee’s first meeting of 2021 will be held in Karachi in the lead-up to the first Test, which will start at the National Stadium from January 26.

The 43-year-old Wasim is currently head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, which is second on the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy points table behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last season, his side won the National T20 Cup and finished runners-up in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

By virtue of being the head coach of the Northern Cricket Association, Wasim was a member of Misbah-ul-Haq’s selection panel until November 30.

Wasim’s term will begin after the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, whose five-day final will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from, January 1, 2021.

There is no change to the composition of the selection committee and head coaches of the six first XI Cricket Association sides will continue to serve on the panel. As and when Wasim’s replacement as the Northern Cricket Association head coach is confirmed, he will join the selection committee.

Saleem Yousuf last served the PCB as a member of the national selection committee from 2013-2015. He will head the panel that currently comprises Ali Naqvi (match officials’ representative), Umar Gul (current cricketers’ representative), Urooj Mumtaz (women cricketers’ representative), and Wasim Akram (former cricketers’ representative).

The PCB Cricket Committee’s function is to advise the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions.

The Committee has the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings for the purposes of evaluation, assessment and recommendation.

“We are delighted to confirm the appointments of two high-quality individuals as Chair of the Selection and PCB Cricket Committees,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said. “Both will serve for an initial three-year period till the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Muhammad Wasim and Saleem Yousuf have sound knowledge of cricket, understand the rigours and demands of the modern game and are highly respected across the cricket fraternity. Both the gentlemen are also aligned to the PCB’s five-year strategic pillar of strengthening our merit and opportunity-based domestic structure, as well as improving our international rankings across all formats.

“Wasim’s appointment is also part of our strategy to groom, develop and provide leadership opportunities to our talented cricketers. After retiring from competitive cricket, Wasim has progressed through the ranks, having previously worked as a match referee, coach and selector.

“He is young, progressive and bold thinker who is in sync with our new High Performance Player Framework, and is one of very few people who are completely aware of the pool of talented cricketers available at the domestic level,” said the PCB Chief Executive.

Muhammad Wasim, who played for Pakistan from 1996 to 2000, also played cricket in New Zealand and the Netherlands and was also Sweden men’s national team coach in 2018. “I have been very fortunate to have played with some of the finest cricketers and am confident that I will be able to execute those learnings in this challenging role.

“We have a busy 2021 year ahead and I will focus on being positive on selections that not only address our short-term needs but also fulfil our long-term ambitions. We have immense talent in Pakistan and it is important that they are given opportunities.