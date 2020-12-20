Top-ranked Ko grabs LPGA Tour Championship lead

MIAMI: World number one Ko Jin-young fired five birdies in a five-under-par 67 on Friday to seize a one-stroke lead over Kim Sei-young and Lexi Thompson in the LPGA Tour Championship.

South Korea’s Ko, playing just her fourth LPGA event of the pandemic-disrupted season, had a 36-hole total of nine-under par 135.

With a $1.1 million winner’s prize on offer, Ko could end up topping the 2020 money list with a victory despite making so few starts. She wasn’t even assured a place in the Tour Championship until she tied for second in the US Women’s Open last week.