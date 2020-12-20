Ainslie concedes America’s Cup challenge off the pace

AUCKLAND: Sailing legend Ben Ainslie was reduced to poking fun at his multi-million-dollar British yacht as INEOS Team UK suffered another disastrous day at the America’s Cup warm-up event in Auckland on Sunday.

Ainslie was penalised at the start of his race against American Magic and was reminded by the umpire that meant he had to drop back 50 metres (55 yards).

“It’ll happen soon enough,” Ainslie replied, frustrated at his yacht’s lack of speed, particularly in light winds, and acknowledging he would soon fall further than 50 metres off the pace.

When American Magic crossed the finish line, Ainslie’s crew were five minutes behind and did not finish.

The defending America’s Cup holders Team New Zealand won the three-day warm-up regatta with five wins from their six races.

American Magic, which inflicted the only defeat on Team New Zealand, was second with four wins while Luna Rossa won three times to be third.