Usman Wazir knocks out BS Lopez to retain Asian crown

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usman Wazir defended his Asian crown when he knocked out BS Lopez of Indonesia in the welterweight title bout in connection with the Hussain Shah Promotion Boxing Show here at the Peoples Sports Complex on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Usman, who had won the ABF Asian title on October 3, 2020, in Islamabad, did a fine job to pull off the fifth straight win of his career. After a tough fight, Lopez developed a serious knee injury in the sixth round of the ten-round battle and the referee stopped the fight with Usman emerging as triumphant.

The Indonesian was seen screaming and limping due to pain.

In the super flyweight division co-main fight, Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif Hazara knocked out Jack of Indonesia in the second round in the six-round fight.

In the first round, Asif, having had a solid amateur career, unsettled short-statured Jack with his aggressive display with the foreigner falling three times. In the second round, Quetta-born Asif was even more dominant, keeping his opponent on the back foot with his tremendous aggression before the referee stopped the fight.

In the first co-main fight, Kamran Wahab of Pakistan knocked out Abdullah of Afghanistan in the second round of the six-round contest.

Kamran showed a lot of aggression right from the first whistle. In the second round the Afghani seemed extremely tired with Kamran making him helpless by spraying him with nasty punches. The referee stopped the contest with Kamran emerging victorious.

In the under-cards fights, Sikandar Abbasi of Pakistan knocked out compatriot Nouman in the second round.

The fight between Ahmed Samir of Afghanistan and Shahir Afridi of Pakistan ended in a split draw.

Asadullah of Pakistan defeated countryman Osama Malik through a unanimous decision in the four-round fight.