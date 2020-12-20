Babar doubtful for first Test

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is unlikely to recover in time for the team’s first Test against New Zealand, sources said on Saturday.

He fractured his right thumb during a practice session on December 13 which had ruled him out of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

In Babar’s absence, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan is most likely to lead the team in the first Test. All rounder Shadab Khan is leading the team in the T20I series.

Left-handed batsman Imam-ul-Haq is also likely to miss the first Test.

The two teams will play the first match of the Test series on December 26 at Bay Oval in Mount Maungan. Babar is engaged in physical training under the supervision of the team’s physiotherapist.