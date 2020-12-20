Reckless drivers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The number of road accidents in Turbat has been increasing at a rapid pace. The main reason for these accidents is underage drivers. It is shocking to see that parents allow their young children to drive cars and bikes.
The Balochistan government needs to take strict actions against underage drivers.
Hammal Naseer
Balnigwar