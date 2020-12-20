Govt arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

ISLAMABAD: The government has procured 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet growing energy demand next month following temperature drops in winters, a ministry’s spokesperson said on Saturday.

The ministry of energy’s spokesperson said the country will be moving 30 percent more LNG this January compared to January 2019 at the cheapest ever price of $6.34 / million metric British thermal unit for a peak winter month.

One cargo that was scheduled for 30th December was moved a few days ago into January, said the spokesperson. In addition volume has been increased in certain cargoes.

“The load management plan approved by the cabinet for this winter remains undisturbed, whereby curtailment will be done primarily for CNG [compressed natural gas] and captive power units, as needed,” said the spokesperson.

In November, the petroleum division, part of the energy ministry, said it would sign additional liquefied natural gas import contracts only when there was a sufficient demand from buyers in the country in a bid to avoid any other circular debt crisis.

“The government has to ensure that we can sell the full 800 mmcfd [million metric cubic feet per day] every month before we can commit to more long-term contracts,” the petroleum division said in a statement then.

“When the projections will show that the country has firm demand exceeding 800mmcfd on a consistent basis, only then, the government will consider signing more long-term agreements. Otherwise, it will be releasing LNG in the air.”

The ministry’s spokesperson said the city loads have already increased by more than nine percent in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in the last week alone on account of a severe cold wave resulting in pressure drops. Sui Southern Gas Company faces similar drops in Karachi and Quetta.

“With each 1 degree celsius drop in temperature, the demand increases by 6 mmcfd in Islamabad-Rawalpindi, alone,” said the spokesperson. “Therefore, public is requested to use gas responsibly and report any domestic consumers using compressors, an illegal act, which is another major reason for pressure drops.”

Total gas demand is around 7.5 billion cubic feet/day, while the indigenous production is falling short by 3.5 billion cubic feet/day.

The gap between demand and supply is expected to increase to 2.7 billion cubic feet in FY2023 and 4.8 billion cubic feet by FY2028 without the imported gas, according to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority. Pakistan increased spot buying of LNG importing at least three cargoes a month.