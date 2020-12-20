Doomed poor

LAHORE: Pakistan has suffered immensely due to the coronavirus pandemic, while poverty, which was already on the higher side, and foreign debt liabilities left no space for the government to facilitate the poor.

The World Bank in its yearly review for 2020 revealed that over the last 12 months, the pandemic has harmed the poor and vulnerable the most, and it is threatening to push millions more into poverty.

This year, after decades of steady progress in reducing the number of people living on less than $1.90/day, COVID-19 will usher in the first reversal in the fight against extreme poverty in a generation.

The latest analysis warns that COVID-19 has pushed an additional 88 million people into extreme poverty this year – and that figure is just a baseline. In a worst-case scenario, the figure could be as high as 115 million.

The World Bank Group forecasts that the largest share of the “new poor” will be in South Asia, with Sub-Saharan Africa close behind.

In 2015, the number of living poor was 741.4 million; constantly reduced every year to touch 643.3 million in 2019, a decline of 98.1 million. Now, the World Bank estimates reveal that the global poor population would climb up to 729.3 million in 2020, and 735.7 million in 2021 because of the pandemic.

This means that all efforts of reducing poverty have been defeated because of the pandemic.

Debt servicing of bilateral loans (country-to-country loans) of Pakistan for 2021 and 2022 amounts to $9,752.30 million, according to the World Bank, with servicing cost of foreign loans worth $4,512.7 million in 2021.

Of this, it has to pay $3,036.5 million to China, its main creditor. It would pay $338.5 million to Japan, $317.4 million to Saudi Arabia, $242 million to Germany, $166 million to France, $77.7 million to Canada, $129.2 million to the United States, $77.7 million to the UAE, $32.2 million to the United Kingdom, $5.5 million to Austria, $16.5 million to Sweden, $17.5 million to Kuwait, $16.6 million to Russia, $13.2 million to Switzerland, $7.1 million to The Netherland, and $3.6 million to Belgium.

In 2022, debt servicing on Pakistan’s foreign loans would increase to $5,239.6 million. Of this, it has to pay $4,092.3 to China its main creditor.

It would also pay $383.7 million to Japan, $20.5 million to Saudi Arabia, $126.4 million to Germany, $160.9 million to France, $27.9 million to Canada, $130.1 million to the United States, $38.2 million to the UAE, $32.2 million to the United Kingdom, $5.5 million to Austria, $18.2 million to Sweden, $19.3 million to Kuwait, $15.8 million to Russia, $12.9 million to Switzerland, $6.9 million to The Netherland, $3.6 million to Belgium, $2.1 million to Norway, $4.5 million to Spain, and $6.9 million to Italy.

Of the total debt servicing dues of 2020 and 2021, Pakistan has to pay China $7,128.8 million that is more than 75 percent of its total bilateral debt servicing liability.

The high exposure to Chinese loans confirms the concern of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on loans taken from that country.

We are unfortunately badly cornered, as we have to return loans to Saudi Arabia by taking further loans from China. More loans will have to be taken if the UAE also refuses to roll over its $2 billion loan.

This debt servicing is in addition to the loans taken from multilateral institutions and commercial banks.

The IMF loans have to be returned on time. It has to pay back IMF $210 million in 2020 and $826.8 million with the interest component of $94.64 million in 2021.

This precarious financial position of Pakistan is in their minds when most economists point out the hollowness of the government’s claimed economic turnaround.

We are not adding so much foreign exchange reserves from remittances and a nominal increase in exports to fill the resource and foreign exchange gap.

The increasing foreign loans are a threat to our sovereignty. The developed economies stopped providing loans to us after realising that we are a basket case and bilateral aid or loans are improving the lot of the few rich only. Now, we have found a new creditor in the shape of China. We are taking loans without bringing smiles to the faces of the poor.