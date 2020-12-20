Tax collection from debt profits surges 59pc to Rs3.4bln

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue pulled in Rs3.4 billion from income tax on yields of bank deposits and investment in government securities during the first five months of the current fiscal year of 2020/21, significantly up 59 percent year-on-year, official data showed on Saturday.

The growth in revenue collection was due to an increase in tax rate for banking companies on profit from investments in government securities.

The collection of income tax under the heads was Rs2.2 billion in the corresponding months of the last year, according to the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi.

The LTO Karachi, the major revenue collecting arm of the FBR, collects profit on debt under the heads of yields of banking deposits and investment of banking companies in government securities.

The tax authorities collect a major chunk of the revenue from investments of banking companies in government securities.

The collection of income tax under the head increased 54 percent to Rs2.7 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year. That was compared with Rs1.7 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

However, the collection of income tax on bank deposits surged 300 percent to Rs393 million during July – November of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs98 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The surge in tax collection was due to effective monitoring of the tax authorities and significant increase in total deposits of the banking system.

The deposits of the banking system increased 18 percent to Rs16.8 trillion by end of November as compared with Rs14.3 trillion in the same month a year ago.

Last year, the government introduced an amendment into the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 under which a tax rate at 37.5 percent was imposed on banks on the yields on investment in government papers.

Higher exposure of banks in government securities kept the revenue collection on the higher side during the period under review despite significant reduction in key policy rate.

The government borrowing from the banking system increased 18 percent to Rs576 billion during July 1 and December 4 of current fiscal year. That was compared with Rs487 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The policy rate remained at 13.2 percent till March. Then, the central bank reduced the policy rate to facilitate businesses and borrowers as business and commercial activities came to grinding halt amid coronavirus-led lockdown. The SBP eased monetary stance by 625 basis points to existing 7 percent.

The slide in policy rate also impacted the collection of tax on return on banking profit year-on-year in November.

The income tax collection fell 23 percent to Rs144 million in November.

That was compared with Rs187 million in the same month of the last year.