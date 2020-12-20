Two killed in accidents

Two people lost their lives in road accidents in the city on Saturday.

According to the Mochko police, a woman was killed while her husband seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Mawach Goth.

Rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital where the deceased was identified as 45-year-old Zarina, while her husband as Abdus Sattar. The police said that the driver responsible for the accident managed to escape after the accident.

In a similar incident, 18-year-old Sufiyan, son of Shahid, died while his sister, Laiba, 16, was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle near the Akhtar Colony traffic signal on Korangi Road.

Woman found dead

The body of a woman was found at the Drigh Road railway station.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the woman was identified as 40-year-old Sanober, wife of Khurram. Police said the woman was a resident of the same area and was killed after being hit by a train.