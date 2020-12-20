Two killed in accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people lost their lives in road accidents in the city on Saturday.
According to the Mochko police, a woman was killed while her husband seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Mawach Goth.
Rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital where the deceased was identified as 45-year-old Zarina, while her husband as Abdus Sattar. The police said that the driver responsible for the accident managed to escape after the accident.
In a similar incident, 18-year-old Sufiyan, son of Shahid, died while his sister, Laiba, 16, was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle near the Akhtar Colony traffic signal on Korangi Road.
Woman found dead
The body of a woman was found at the Drigh Road railway station.
The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the woman was identified as 40-year-old Sanober, wife of Khurram. Police said the woman was a resident of the same area and was killed after being hit by a train.