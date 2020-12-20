Action taken against illegal slaughter houses

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporationâ€™s (KMC) veterinary department on Saturday took action against illegal slaughter houses in different areas of the city and seized 180 kilograms of meat.

According to a press statement from the KMC, the veterinary department seized 102kg of beef and 40kg of mutton, which was handed over to Alamgir Trust. Senior Director Veterinary Jameel Farooqui led the operations while Dr Taj and Dr Shafiq were also present on the occasion.

Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed has directed the veterinary department to take strict action against illegal slaughter houses to ensure the provision of hygienic meat to the people.

Senior Director Veterinary Jameel Farooqui said the operation was underway against illegal slaughter houses and raids were being constructed at different markets and shops, and that the operation had given fruitful results.

He said hundreds of kilograms of meat had been seized and handed over to zoo and welfare organisations.