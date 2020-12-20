Man found dead at paan shop in District Central

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man found dead inside a paan shop in District Central on Saturday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 59-year-old Ilyas, son of Abdul Aziz.
According to the Gulbahar police, the man was the owner of the shop. The police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of the death.