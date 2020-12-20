close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent 
December 20, 2020

Man found dead at paan shop in District Central

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent 
December 20, 2020

A man found dead inside a paan shop in District Central on Saturday. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 59-year-old Ilyas, son of Abdul Aziz.

According to the Gulbahar police, the man was the owner of the shop. The police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

