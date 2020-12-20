DCs made heads of operations of municipal and civic services

The deputy commissioners posted in all districts of Karachi have been declared heads of operations of different municipal works and civic services in their respective jurisdictions.

A notification to this effect has been issued by Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah after approval from the chief minister.

The DCs in their respective jurisdictions will now look after civic and municipal services related to these offices: chief engineer of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation; superintending engineers, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board; municipal commissioner of the District Municipal Corporation; director/deputy director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board; deputy director (municipal services), KMC; director/deputy director, Anti-Encroachment, KMC; and the DSP Anti-Encroachment Force, Board of Revenue, Government of Sindh.

All the above-mentioned officers will seek directions and policy from the office of the DC for their operational activities. They will furnish fortnightly reports on field activities to the DC office. They will coordinate through the DC office with other departments for clarity of the assignment and to avoid duplication of development/ municipal functions.

“The deputy commissioner concerned will submit a monthly report on the progress of afore-mentioned field offices to their parent agency/autonomous bodies, local government department and to the office of the chief secretary Sindh, indicating shortcomings, corrective measures, proposals, and achievements,” said the notification issued by the local government.