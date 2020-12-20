close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent  
December 20, 2020

Karachi braves 8°C for second consecutive day

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent  
December 20, 2020

The mercury dropped to a single digit in Karachi for the second consecutive day on Saturday, when a temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius was recorded early in the morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“People in Karachi experienced another cold night, with the minimum temperature recorded on early Saturday morning being 8.8°C. The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.2°C, with 18 per cent relative humidity,” said a PMD official.

The official said the city is likely to continue experiencing cold and dry weather with cool nights, with the minimum temperature likely to remain between 8°C and 10°C on Sunday, while the sky may also be covered with clouds for the next two days.

The official also said that the minimum temperature will increase in the following days and remain in the range of 10°C and 13°C during the last week of the month, adding that the PMD will issue advisories in case of any change in weather conditions.

Latest News

More From Karachi