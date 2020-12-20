Karachi braves 8°C for second consecutive day

The mercury dropped to a single digit in Karachi for the second consecutive day on Saturday, when a temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius was recorded early in the morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“People in Karachi experienced another cold night, with the minimum temperature recorded on early Saturday morning being 8.8°C. The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.2°C, with 18 per cent relative humidity,” said a PMD official.

The official said the city is likely to continue experiencing cold and dry weather with cool nights, with the minimum temperature likely to remain between 8°C and 10°C on Sunday, while the sky may also be covered with clouds for the next two days.

The official also said that the minimum temperature will increase in the following days and remain in the range of 10°C and 13°C during the last week of the month, adding that the PMD will issue advisories in case of any change in weather conditions.