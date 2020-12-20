Covid kills 17 as 1,120 more test positive in Sindh

Seventeen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,120 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,319 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 10,372 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,120 people, or 11 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,222,406 tests, which have resulted in 204,103 positive cases, which means that 9.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 21,004 patients are currently under treatment: 20,158 in self-isolation at home, 15 at isolation centres and 831 at hospitals, while 727 patients are in critical condition, of whom 66 are on life support.

He added that 914 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 179,780, which shows the recovery rate has dropped to 88 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,120 fresh cases of Sindh, 910 (or 81.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 347 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 290 from District South, 117 from District Central, 71 from District Malir, 61 from District Korangi and 24 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 33 new cases, Sanghar 28, Thatta 15, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jacobabad and Shikarpur 12 each, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki 10 each, Naushehroferoze and Badin seven each, Larkana and Umerkot six each, Khairpur and Matiari five each, Tando Allahyar four, Sukkur three, and Dadu and Kambar one each, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of Sindh to comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to limit the transmission of the virus.