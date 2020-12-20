PU awards four PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to its four students.

Shahid Ali, son of Mehboob Ali, has been awarded a PhD degree in the subject of botany after approval of his thesis entitled “The Effect of Pre-Dispersal Seed Predators on Reproductive Potential of Calotropis Procera (Aiton) in Punjab, Pakistan,” Abdul Razzaq, s/o Dost Muhammad, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “The Role of Talfiq in Contemporary Financial Issues (A Study in Perspective of Sharia Standards),” Numan Anwar, s/o Anwar-Ul-Haq, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Shariah Status of E-Numbers – A Research-Based Analytical Study in the Perspective of the Permissibility and Impermissibility of Food Items” and M Akram Riaz, s/o M Riaz, in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of his thesis entitled “Acculturation and Mental Health Outcomes among International Students in Pakistan.”