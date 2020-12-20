Session on institutional capacity building held

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Remote Sensing, GIS and Climate Research Lab's team led by Dr Asim Daud Rana conducted a one-day training session on “Image Classification, OBIA, and Google Earth Engine” under the lab’s “Institutional Capacity Building and Professional Development Programme (ICBPDP).”

The training workshop was organised by the Urban Unit in which experts from public sector departments such as SUPARCO, Urban Unit, Agriculture Department, Environment Protection Department, NESPAK, Forest Department, Irrigation Department, Mines and Minerals Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department, Punjab Information Technology Board, Meteorological Department, and Environment Protection Department participated.