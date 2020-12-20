Four-day DC Games begin amid tight SOPs

LAHORE : The district administration was taking all possible steps to involve the youth in sports activities and to provide sports-like entertainment to the young athletes in the tense environment of coronavirus, this was stated by Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik while addressing the inaugural ceremony of four-day Deputy Commissioner Games at Nishtar Gymnasium Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The inaugural function was attended by Assistant Commissioners, Divisional Sports Officers, District Sports Officers and Tehsil Sports Officers. The four-day games include karate, martial arts, badminton, table tennis, cricket, archery and gymnastics. The players from Lahore are participating in these games from December 18 to 21.

He said as a result of the competitions, new talent will emerge that can represent Pakistan at the global level by participating in sports activities.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that Corona SOPs are being strictly implemented. The four-day games were inaugurated with martial arts competition. Local folk dance 'Luddi' was also performed before the start of karate competitions. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the district administration would continue Lahore sports activities. The competitions between male, female and mix categories in martial arts were held at the Sports Complex. In the male category, the gold medal was given to Isaal and Mashal. The silver medal was given to Sahar Ijaz and Marush, the brass medal was given to Fiza and Muqaddas while Ali and Ibrahim and Marwan were awarded the bronze medal.

In the mixed category, gold medal was given to Uhud and Sahar, silver medal was given to Rada and Ian while brass medal was given to Ali Zain and Hafsa.

The district administration will organize a cycling event today (Sunday) under the Lahore DC Games. More than 100 male and female cyclists will take part in the cycling event. The cycling race will be held at Gaddafi Stadium.

The cycling race will start from Gaddafi Stadium to Liberty, from Liberty to Siddique Center and will end at Liberty. The sports department will set up a registration counter at 10 a.m. to register the participants in the event. DC Mudassar Riaz Malik said that cyclists can register to participate in the event at 10am. The race will start at 12 noon. He said that the prize distribution ceremony will be held at Liberty Chowk at 2 o'clock. Traffic police and rescue 1122 personnel will be deployed on the route.