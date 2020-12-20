close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
Kite seller arrested

Lahore

LAHORE : Nawan Kot police Saturday arrested a man on charges of selling kites.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Rizwan. A police team raided his place on information, seized a large number of kites and arrested him. A case has been registered against him. Police said further investigation was going on.

