Kite seller arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Nawan Kot police Saturday arrested a man on charges of selling kites.
The arrested suspect has been identified as Rizwan. A police team raided his place on information, seized a large number of kites and arrested him. A case has been registered against him. Police said further investigation was going on.