Rally held for free education, employment for all

LAHORE : Progressive Youth Alliance Lahore (PYA), a progressive organisation of students and working class youth, staged a rally as part of its nationwide agitation on its ‘Students Day of Action’ from Icchra to Lahore Press Club here on Saturday.

The purpose of the rally was to demand free education, employment for all, an end to sexual harassment, poverty, privatisation, provision of facilities for online education, immediate release of Amar Fayyaz, an activist of PYA, from Jamshoro. They expressed solidarity with 4,500 workers of Pakistan Steel Mill recently fired from their jobs. A large number of students from Punjab University, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Government College University Lahore (GCU), University of Education and other private and public sector educational institutes participated.

The workers from Pakistan Steel Mill, Pakistan Railways, Wapda, Grand Health Alliance, teachers, paramedics and other departments also showed up to express solidarity with the marching students.

At the same time, the students in at least 32 other cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Hunza-Gilgit, Peshawar, Mirpur, Nawabshah, Larkana, Noshehro, Mitthi, Dadu, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and other cities. The marching students were also carrying placards and raising slogans for their demands.

Babar Ali, a student of NUML, said the educational institutes were nothing more than a means of extracting money from the pockets of the students. The Covid-19 pandemic exposed this role of the universities. They did not provide the facilities for online classes but kept on collecting fees from them, he said. Rai Asad, a student recently graduated from Punjab University, said that it was unfortunate that the education has become so expensive that it is out of the reach of poor students.

Mishal Wayen, another student, stressed on establishment of students committees against harassment, fee hike, privatisation of education, etc. Fazeel Asghar, an MPhil scholar, stressed that Students Day of Action was an announcement for the ruling class of Pakistan that their days of exploitation and oppression were numbered. Pakistan Steel Mill worker, Hayyat Qureshi, condemned the firing of 4500 workers. He said privatisation of the steel mill was a meant to favour a few billionaires. Farhan Gohar from Grand Health Alliance, Maqsood Hamdani from Red Workers Front and Wapda and Faiza Rana from PPLA also announced their full resolve to oppose privatisation at any cost and also endorsed the demands of PYA.