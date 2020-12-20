close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2020

Resolution submitted to PA over harassment

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt has submitted a resolution to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat expressing concern over harassment of female students in Government College University. In the resolution, she said that harassment of female students by teachers was highly intolerable. Incidents of harassment of female students in educational institutions are on the rise. This situation should also be a cause of concern for the administrators of educational institutions, she said. She demanded that the administration of GC University take stern action against those who harassed female students. The Punjab government should also take strict notice of such matters, she urged.

Latest News

More From Lahore