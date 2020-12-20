Resolution submitted to PA over harassment

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt has submitted a resolution to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat expressing concern over harassment of female students in Government College University. In the resolution, she said that harassment of female students by teachers was highly intolerable. Incidents of harassment of female students in educational institutions are on the rise. This situation should also be a cause of concern for the administrators of educational institutions, she said. She demanded that the administration of GC University take stern action against those who harassed female students. The Punjab government should also take strict notice of such matters, she urged.