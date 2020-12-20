Covid-19 kills 17 in Sindh

KARACHI : Seventeen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,120 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,319 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 10,372 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,120 people, or 11 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The provincial government has so far conducted 2,222,406 tests, which have resulted in 204,103 positive cases, which means that 9.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 21,004 patients are currently under treatment: 20,158 in self-isolation at home, 15 at isolation centres and 831 at hospitals, while 727 patients are in critical condition, of whom 66 are on life support.

He added that 914 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 179,780, which shows the recovery rate has dropped to 88 per cent.