Murtaza Wahab lauds SSU

KARACHI : Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Friday.

Wahab, who is also the spokesperson for the Sindh government, was welcomed by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed and was presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the SSU.

A spokesman for the SSU said the CM’s adviser visited the armory, firing range and different sections of the SSU and appreciated the professional administration and management of the unit. DIG Ahmed briefed the adviser on different sections of the SSU and informed him about the establishment of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the first ever in the country, which comprised of highly trained commandos and lady commandos equipped with modern tactical weapons.

The Pakistan Army was providing training to further enhance the professional techniques of commandos including lady commandos at its different training institutes, the DIG said. He added that the Madadgar-15 was an important sub-unit of the Sindh police, which was being restored.