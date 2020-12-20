Baloch urges unity against status quo forces

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the capitalistic elite, agents of the imperialist forces and feudal lords comprised the three main political parties (PTI, PML-N and PPP) which had been ruling the country for many decades with the only objective of protecting the status quo and fooling the masses.

There was dire need that religious scholars unite the people against the status quo forces and take a stand to turn the country into a citadel of Islam, he said, while addressing his party workers here on Saturday.

He said enforcing Islamic system in letter and spirit was the only solution to all the problems facing the country. He said the entire struggle of JI revolved around the point that Pakistan should be turned into an Islamic welfare state. He lamented that the ruling elite have been resisting every effort to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state all through the history. He said the masses must realise the importance of achieving the objective for which millions of the Muslims of the sub-continent rendered sacrifices and achieved freedom from the British rule, and should start efforts for this objective from the JI platform.

He said the PTI government was trying to make the Senate election controversial and opting for the “show of hand” fearing the betrayal of its own members of provincial assemblies. If the government wants to hold the Upper House election before schedule, it should also adopt the same method for the general elections, he added.