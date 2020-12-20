Wasa holds cycle rally to fight pollution

LAHORE : Following the rising air pollution and smog, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) continued to observe Saturday as a cycling day.

Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MD Syed Zahid Aziz and all senior officers reached the Wasa head office in the form of a cycle rally.

Wasa took the initiative in a move to counter the rising air pollution and smog, said the Wasa MD while talking to the media. He said the purpose of the rally was to promote anti-smog activities in the City. The rally which started from Ferozepur Road Underpass ended at the Wasa head office at Gulberg.

All the staff of Wasa Lahore will come to the offices on bicycles once a week, announced MD Wasa Lahore Syed Zahid Aziz.

He said 45 per cent air pollution in Lahore was caused by vehicular traffic, therefore, Wasa wants to encourage cycling in the City.

Meanwhile, a post-evaluation meeting on 105 tube wells installed in the City by Wasa with the help of Japanese organization JICA was also held in the Wasa head office.

The Wasa MD chaired the meeting while Capt (r) M Hafeez from JICA Japan also participated in it and inquired about the performance and operation capability of the tube wells.

The Wasa MD issued instructions to the departments concerned to submit their replies as soon as possible as JICA announced inspection more than 50 tube wells in January next year.