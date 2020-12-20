Waste collection issue: Secretary Local Govt, LWMC MD meeting ends on bitter note

LAHORE : Provincial Secretary Local Government exchanged harsh words with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director over the issue of waste collection here on Saturday.

Sources said a meeting was called at the office of Secretary Local Government to discuss the issue of waste collection in the provincial metropolis in the aftermath of end of contract with Turkish companies on December 31, 2020.

Sources added that LWMC MD presented his proposal to the Secretary Local Government that the company will handle the waste collection itself after the end of agreement with the Turkish companies. He proposed that so far the company will hire rented machinery and collect waste from the city.

Sources claimed that Secretary Local Government raised some objections to the proposal on which MD LWMC offered his resignation. Later, both the officers exchanged harsh words and LWMC MD left the meeting.

Sources said Local Government Department wanted to hand over the waste collection system to Metropolitan Corporation Lahore. Sources said LWMC MD didn’t agree to the suggestion and said that he will not outsource waste collection and this will give a saving of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The board of directors of the waste management company also approved the proposal, the LWMC MD told the meeting and said the LWMC was making TORs to run the company in future.

When contacted, neither Secretary Local Government nor MD LWMC was available for comments. However, LWMC chairman confirmed that the meeting ended on a bitter note and he will take up the issue with the CM.