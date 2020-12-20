Two Chinese firms agree to invest in Ravi Urban Project

LAHORE : Two Chinese companies signed MoUs for multibillion dollars investment in Ravi Urban Development Project after meeting Chairman and CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Rashid Aziz here on Saturday.

Briefing the media, SM Imran, spokesperson for RUDA, said that international investors and companies have expressed immense interest in the Ravi Urban Development Project which has been declared as ‘national project’ by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the MoUs signing companies included China Road and Bridging Company (CRBC), a member company of 4C conglomerate from China, and Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC), the largest Hydro Power developer company in Pakistan from China. He said separate delegations of both theses Chinese companies visited RUDA HQ Lahore. They were briefed on the importance and scale of this mega city endeavour by the Chairman and CEO Rashid Aziz along with his team. China Road and Bridging Company (CRBC), a member company of 4C conglomerate, from China signed the MoU with Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) for an investment of over $ 5 billion into the project. The company has already completed major infrastructure projects like Sukkur Bypass, Mansehra- Haveleian-Thakot new express way, Sukkur Multan Motorway and many others under CPEC in Pakistan.

Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC), largest Hydro Power developer company in Pakistan from China, signed the MoU for firming up Frame Agreements for investment and executing development works in different zones of the city. The group is now into final phase of planning timelines and to finalise the investment package for the project in weeks as deadlines of the government are aggressive. CGGC are builders of Neelum Jhelum power project and are currently working on Pakistan major Hydro Power dams at Dassu and Mohmand. They are also investing and constructing Sukhi Kinari IPP in kaghan valley. These hydro power dams are also major initiative of the present government with investments of billions of dollars for generation of cheap hydro power energy. The Chinese companies showed interest in carrying out major infrastructure of river works besides developing urban infrastructure of city zones and waste water treatment plants, and modern technology for agriculture in Ravi Agro farms zone enhancing the agriculture produce. These companies shall also invest in Solar Power plants, Waste to energy Power units in the city along with putting up solar modules for home power solutions as per theme of the Green city for Ravi River city.