Guidelines to manage diabetes launched

LAHORE : The Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) has launched Guidelines 2020 for management of type 2 diabetes mellitus and cardio metabolic syndrome.

PES President Professor Khurshid Ahmad Khan hosted the launch of the guidelines, while leaders and professionals from the medical field, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and journalists attended the meeting at a local hotel on Saturday.

Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) has developed guidelines for the first time and is launching 11 recommendations as well as 10 chapters for medical practitioners on the pertinent issues for the management of diabetes mellitus and cardio metabolic syndrome.

The guidelines development committee included Prof Khurshid A Khan, Prof Abdul Basit, Prof A H Aamir, Dr Ali Asghar, Prof Bilal Bin Younus, Dr Muhammad Imtiaz, Dr Ibrar Ahmed, Prof Khadija Irfan, Dr Musarat Riaz, Prof Saeed A Mahar, Dr Syed Abbas Raza, Dr Tasnim Ahsan and Dr Zaman Shaikh. The initiative and effort by the team was lauded by the medical community across Pakistan.

“These guidelines designed by Pakistan Endocrine Society for diabetes and metabolic syndrome are based on available local data along with scientific evidence available internationally,” said Professor Khurshid Khan. “Special consideration has been focused towards the affordability and availability of the medicines in Pakistan. These guidelines will bring breakthroughs in bringing uniform practice in the country,” he added. He continued that special emphasis has been given by the committee to develop the concept of a multidisciplinary team for the management of the disease with key focus on nutrition, physical activity and awareness in these guidelines.

Type 2 diabetes is a pertinent issue in middle and low-income countries and continues to rise as one of the most common health problems globally. The pressing health concern has profound consequences that can impact society as a whole. Pakistan is ranked fourth globally in terms of prevalence of diabetes and has an estimated prevalence of 90.4 million people diagnosed based on IDF data published in 2019.