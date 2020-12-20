PML-N questions eligibility of CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that a person who was not qualified to run a union council has been made the chief minister of 110 million people of Punjab, she said this in a statement on Saturday.

She said the fraud of Rs 400 billion by sugar mafia and appointing a minister and advisor on a slip was the performance of Usman Buzdar. She said for the last two and a half years, selected and cowardly people have been installing name plates on the development projects started by Shahbaz and Nawaz.