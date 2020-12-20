PML-N questions eligibility of CM Usman Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that a person who was not qualified to run a union council has been made the chief minister of 110 million people of Punjab, she said this in a statement on Saturday.
She said the fraud of Rs 400 billion by sugar mafia and appointing a minister and advisor on a slip was the performance of Usman Buzdar. She said for the last two and a half years, selected and cowardly people have been installing name plates on the development projects started by Shahbaz and Nawaz.