PDM behind spike in corona cases: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her statement said that the irresponsible behaviour of PDM has resulted in increase of Covid-19 as 584 new cases of corona and 36 deaths have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The number of active corona patients in Punjab has reached 130,706 whereas there are 63,963 corona patients in Lahore, she said and added the second wave is much dangerous than the previous one. “People should protect themselves from corona and avoid destructive politics of PDM. These elements left no stone unturned to endanger the lives of people. The agenda of the ‘princess’ and her ‘bondwomen’ will not succeed whereas heir apparent of PPP will fiddle with them and Maulana will again get nothing. The gang of the cabal has been exposed in front of people. Their treacherous narrative was rejected before and will keep rejecting by the people in future as well and they will work on the old salary, she added.