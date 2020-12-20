Christmas, New Year security plan devised

LAHORE : Police have devised a security plan for Christmas and New Year Eve. It was planned in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani at his office on Saturday.

The IGP on the occasion said that RPOs and DPOs should formulate security plans under their supervision and ensure proper checking of security duty of sensitive churches in the field and pay special attention to the use of modern technology in security arrangements.

He added that full use should be made of CCTV cameras, metal detectors and walk-through gates for the security of A-category churches, while additional personnel should be deployed for the security of places of worship and parks. He said all available resources should be utilised for the security of national celebrations on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day while special squads of police teams should be formed on New Year's night to maintain law and order in all major cities including Lahore.

He said action should not be delayed against the youths who were involved in aerial firing on New Year's Eve, wheelie and rioting by removing the silencer from the motorcycles, especially to ensuring compliance with the law from the parents of the accused by taking surety bonds. He urged that crackdown on sellers of raw or poisonous liquor, ice and other narcotics and synthetic drugs should be intensified across the province and a report on the operations against the elements involved in the sale of liquor should be sent to the Central Police Office on daily basis. The meeting was attended by Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif, MD Safe City Additional IG Rao Sardar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzada Sultan, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, DIG Syed Khurram Ali, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG R&D, Shahid Javed, DIG Training Dr Suleiman Sultan Rana and other officers.