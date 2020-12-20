Electricity to be provided at low rates

Islamabad : As part of the plan to promote the use of electric vehicles, the government has decided to provide electricity at low rates at fast-charging stations to be established at motorways and highways of the country.

According to the information shared by the climate change ministry, the inter-ministerial committee has approved the process of registration of electric vehicles and incentives to be offered to those who would start to use electric vehicles in the coming months.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam held extensive talks with a couple of other federal ministers after which it was decided that the government would start registering electric vehicles with attractive incentives for motorists.

The information revealed that the fast-charging stations would be established on the basis of the input to be given by the ministry of science and technology.

It also stated that the relevant authorities have proposed 10 percent Custom duty on two and three-wheelers under the incentive package based on some time frame rather than the number of electric vehicles.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam stated “The vehicles being run on dirty fuels spew hazardous smoke, which causes pollution and smog, so they will be gradually replaced with hybrid or electric vehicles.”

He said the official policy was introduced to promote the use of electric vehicles that would reduce air pollution, control fuel import bills and save about two-thirds of the cost of transportation.

“The government has set a target to bring half a million electric motorcycles and rickshaws along with more than 100,000 electric cars, buses, and trucks into the transportation system in the next five years,” he said.