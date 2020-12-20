COVID-19 claims 4 more lives

Rawalpindi : Another four confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the illness here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 887 in the region while 256 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 47,224.

The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been on a decline for the last 10 days or so though the virus is still claiming a significant number of lives in the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that another three patients from ICT died of the illness in the last 24 hours while one patient lost his life in the Rawalpindi district.

To date, a total of 388 patients belonging to ICT have lost their lives due to COVID-19. As many as 205 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 35,905 of which 29,780 have so far recovered. On Saturday, there were 5,737 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, the death of another patient in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 499. Another 51 patients have been tested positive from the district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 11,319 according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.

To date, as many as 9,948 patients have recovered in the district while there were a total of 872 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi on Saturday of which 98 were undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while 774 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.