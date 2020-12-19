YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation

SINGAPORE: After facing heavy criticism for not doing enough to stem misinformation ahead of the US presidential election, YouTube announced last week it would remove videos that alleged fraud had changed the outcome of the contest.

But half a world away in Myanmar, which held a general election just five days after the US vote and faced a tidal wave of online misinformation including unfounded claims of voter fraud, the new rules do not apply. Social media researchers and civil society groups in Myanmar say the uneven standard is emblematic of YouTube’s comparatively hands-off approach to election misinformation globally at a time when rival Facebook is taking a more aggressive country-by-country measures.

“It looks like 2020 might be YouTube’s equivalent of Facebook’s 2016, holding on to hope that a universal approach might work, even when it’s clear that it’s not going to be the case,” said Evelyn Douek, a Harvard Law School lecturer who researches online speech.

Experts, including Douek, warn that this issue will only escalate for Alphabet’s YouTube in other elections worldwide, until it creates policies that account for its role for potentially volatile situations.

“With other platforms, there’s at least starting to be a recognition that universal rules just aren’t going to cut it. For the U.S and Myanmar elections, Facebook tried to learn from the criticisms it received and roll out distinctive policies,” she told media. YouTube did not respond to those criticisms but said it consistently enforced its guidelines and had deleted more than 1.8 million channels for policy violations in the third quarter of 2020, including more than 54,000 for hate speech.

Facebook, which faced accusations that it helped incite genocide in Myanmar in 2017, launched an unusual Myanmar-only civic misinformation policy ahead of the recent election, allowing it to remove false claims that could lead to voter suppression or otherwise damage the electoral process.