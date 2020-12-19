Evidence hackers accessed US nuclear networks

WASHINGTON: The US Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration, which manages the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile, have evidence that hackers gained access to their networks as part of a massive cyber campaign, Politico reported on Thursday, citing officials directly familiar with the matter.

A sophisticated cyberattack on US government agencies and private companies that was revealed this week poses a “grave risk” and thwarting it will be “highly complex,” the US computer security agency said. Federal authorities are expressing increased alarm about a long-undetected intrusion into U.S. and other computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried out by Russian hackers. The nation’s cybersecurity agency warned of a “grave” risk to government and private networks.

The hack compromised federal agencies and “critical infrastructure” in a sophisticated attack that was hard to detect and will be difficult to undo, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an unusual warning message Thursday. The Department of Energy acknowledged it was among those that had been hacked.

President-elect Joe Biden expressed “great concern” meanwhile over the computer intrusion and said cybersecurity would be a “top priority” of his administration. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said US government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private sector organizations had been targeted by what it called an “advanced persistent threat actor.”

CISA did not identify who was behind the malware attack but private security companies have pointed a finger at hackers linked to the Russian government. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also suggested involvement by Moscow on Monday, saying the Russian government had made repeated attempts to breach US government networks.