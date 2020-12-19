No increase in foreign loans in last 5 months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs Friday said there was no increase in foreign loans in the first five months of the current fiscal year. In a press release, the ministry said during the five months (July-November, 2020), the government had received a gross inflow of USD 4.5 billion as against the annual budgetary estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period, the government paid back $2.9 billion on account of external debt and its servicing and there was net inflow of just $1.6 billion. Budget 2020-2021 estimated that the Government of Pakistan will have to pay $11.39 billion.
The press release said during the tenure of PTI government (August 2018-November 2020), total external inflows amounted to USD 26.6 billion out of which 23.3 billion was used for external debt servicing, therefore, the net inflows during this period calculate to $3.2 billion. Therefore, any impression that the government is adding up external debt is erroneous.