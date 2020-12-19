PDM responsible for increase in virus spread: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) resulted in the increase in coronavirus cases. In a statement issued here on Friday, she said an immature group of the PDM politicians was responsible for the spread of the virus. After spreading corona, now the PDM was making hue and cry over Senate elections, she added. Dr Firdous said during the last 24 hours, 831 coronavirus cases had been reported in Punjab, adding that the total number of cases had reached 130,122 and 3,511 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the province.