NAB seeks details of Fazl, family assets

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sent asset forma to Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman seeking details of his assets and source of income. According to sources, Fazl has been asked to provide his assets’ details, including the inherited property, by December 28. Sources said Fazl had also been asked to provide details of his source of income, all bank accounts and details of the sold properties.

The NAB also sought the asset details of Fazl’s family and the bank accounts with source of income.

Further action would be taken on the basis of submission of reply to the asset forma.