Sat Dec 19, 2020
December 19, 2020

Probes against ministers to complete soon: NAB chief

December 19, 2020

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday informed the Lahore High Court that he had not committed contempt of court as inquiries against Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht into allegations of amassing assets beyond know sources of income were underway and would be completed soon. In a reply submitted in response to a contempt petition filed by Ahsan Abid Advocate, the NAB chairman said the bureau was working independently and impartially and the minister brothers were not exerting political pressure. He pleaded the court to dismiss the contempt petition with heavy costs.

The petitioner, also the complainant against the brothers, pleaded the LHC had ordered the NAB to conclude inquiries against them in three months but it failed. Hence, the NAB chairman and DG have committed contempt of court and they should be penalised for flouting the court order, he added.

