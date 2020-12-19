After backlash over Israel tweet: Maryam deletes video she posted on Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz faced embarrassment on popular social media site Twitter after she deleted a video she had posted herself to embarrass the government.

The video was an interview of a counterterrorism expert, Noor Dhari, who, in the video, claimed that Nawaz Sharif sent two delegations to Israel during his tenure.

Social media experts claimed that Maryam shared the video without listening to it completely and after posting the video, she realised the mistake. After Maryam deleted the video, a controversy started on twitter as she is one of the most followed personalities in the country on twitter.

The counterterrorism expert, in his video, claimed that three-time premier Nawaz Sharif had sent two delegations to Israel to improve ties. Interestingly the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) caught the mistake and shared a screen shot of Maryam's deleted tweet after which she was trolled heavily and a trend was started on twitter.

The scribe sent WhatsApp message to PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb regarding the issue, but she did not reply till filing of the report.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari was also contacted, but she asked the scribe to contact Marriyum Aurangzeb.