11 Afghans killed in Ghazni bombing

GHAZNI, Afghanistan: A motorbike loaded with explosives blew up in east Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 11 people at a religious ceremony, officials said. “The explosives detonated at a gathering in Gilan district of Ghazni province,” said provincial governor´s spokesman Waheedullah Jumazada, adding that at least 11 people were killed and 20 wounded. He said the wounded included children. Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the blast at a house where a Quran recitation was being held, but said 15 people were killed. No group immediately claimed the attack. The latest violence comes, as peace talks in the Qatari capital between the Taliban and Afghan government to end the country´s grinding war are on pause until January.