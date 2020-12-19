Weekly inflation declines by 0.22pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’ weekly inflation continued to show a downward trend for the last couple of weeks with sensitive price indicator (SPI) dipping 0.22 percent over the previous week, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

For the last four weeks, SPI is continuously reducing over the preceding week, bolstering the expectations that the monthly consumer price index (CPI) inflation may also reduce in December 2020 and may come down to less than 8 percent. In November 2020, the headline national inflation was reduced to 8.35 percent against the October reading of 8.9 percent.

During the week ending on November 26, the SPI declined by 0.92 percent, on December 03 by 0.23 percent, on December 10 by 0.26 percent and now at the week ending on December 17, it reduced by 0.22 percent over the previous week.

During the week under review, a significant decline was seen in the prices of tomato, potato and onion. Chicken, moong pulse, masoor pulse, gur and wheat flour prices also reduced over the previous month. Whereas, electricity charges, garlic, petrol, diesel, banana, eggs, washing soap, mustard oil, and sugar prices increased.

While comparing the SPI with the same week of the last year, it increased by 8.24 percent. Last week, it was 8.44 percent, the PBS said.

The SPI is a tool through which the Bureau gauges the price movement of mostly kitchen items. It collects prices data of 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities. For the lowest income slab with spending up to Rs17,732/month, the SPI was 9.25 percent, while for the group spending more than 44,175/ month, it was recorded at 7.49 percent. During the week under review, average prices of 20 items registered an increase, eight items registered a decrease, while prices of 23 items did not show any change.

Tomato prices in one week declined 25.8 percent to Rs87 per kg, followed by potato by 8.5 percent to Rs56/kg, onion 8.3 percent to Rs53/kg, chicken (farm) 2.25 percent to Rs234/kg, moong pulse 0.58 percent to Rs225/kg, masoor pulse 0.23 percent to Rs156/kg, gur 0.26 percent to Rs125/kg and wheat flour prices reduced by 0.21 percent to Rs966/20kg bag.

The SPI also recorded an increase in the prices of some items. Electricity charges for the lowest slab increased by 5.19 percent to Rs4.05/unit, garlic 4.9 percent to Rs248/kg, petrol 2.97 percent to Rs104.68/litre, diesel 2.77 percent to Rs109.37/litre, banana 2.58 percent to Rs70/dozen, eggs (farm) 2.22 percent to Rs200/dozen, washing soap 1.3 percent to Rs53/cake, mustard oil 1.15 percent to Rs240/kg, and sugar price increased by 1.04 percent to Rs82/kg.