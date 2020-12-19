Senate polls by show of hands against Constitution: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Friday said the federal cabinet has once again gone back on its decision to hold the Senate elections by show of hands and this decision was ultra vires of the Constitution.

“The decision of the cabinet to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court under Article 186 was illegal as the procedure to amend the Constitution is provided in Articles 238 and 239. The opinion of the Supreme Court cannot override the explicit provisions of the Constitution,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He said the decision of show of hands and sending a reference to the Supreme Court was reiterated by the federal minister for Interior while the prime minister reconfirmed it in Peshawar. He said that to change the election system of “proportional representation” by “single transferable vote” will require a constitutional amendment.

Further, this will change the very concept and complexion of the Senate as by any other system of voting, the nationalists and smaller religious parties will be denied participation in the affairs of the federation.

“This will increase polarization and tension between the nationalists and the federation,” he said, adding that the concept of a traceable vote was given by the Committee of the Whole in 2016 through a unanimous resolution.

He said the recommendations of the committee ensure secrecy of ballot, transparency and accountability of members through the parliamentary leader.