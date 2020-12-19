No National Assembly session in last two months

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has virtually turned laid off since it has no session and no committee meeting in the past two months, and it appears that the Parliament’s lower house wouldn’t be able to have its session any soon in future.

The state of affair is heading towards a constitutional defiance by the house as the gap between two sessions of the house must not be beyond 120 days as per provisions of the constitution. The leader of the house of the National Assembly as head of the executive is responsible for the violation of the constitutional provision if takes place.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News here Friday that the house had its sitting during first wave of corona virus early this year despite wide spread fears of the virus and later went for lengthy session to adopt the financial bill/budget for next fiscal year. Now the National Assembly couldn’t have its meeting after October 29 this year when it was adjourned sine die. The rumpus was prevailing when the opposition came out of the house from last sitting and it boycotted the proceedings.

The sources pointed out that its not fair to say that the pandemic has hindered the sitting of the National Assembly. The elected houses in several democratic countries are in session and engaged in transacting their business during the second wave of the corona pandemic. The session of National Assembly couldn’t be summoned after third week of October due to political turmoil prevailing in the country.

The government is interested to have legislation on various subjects which are mature for taking up after the approval of the standing committee’s concerned but the opposition is not interested to help the government in its desire to fulfill. The opposition is unanimous against the prime minister and speaker of the National Assembly. It is not prepared to talk with the both terming them product of a system opposed to democracy and aspirations of the people. The speaker has been condemned for his role in helping the government for passage of certain legislation which according to the opposition camp is unbecoming of a speaker and upright person.

The opposition has boycotted the speaker invitations and his convened meetings since then. Now the opposition has initiated an agitation against the government and Parliament for the frauds committed during formation of the National Assembly and other assemblies through rigging. The sources pointed out that the government stalwarts are putting their heads together next week again to deliberate for summoning the session of the National Assembly to find a way for solution but the opposition that stands united under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not willing to oblige the government aspiration for a discussion, the sources said.

The contacts established by the government with opposition parliamentary leaders couldn’t yield any outcome. The government has urged them to help in convening session of the National Assembly and at the same time they could continue with their political course (agitation), but the effort was failed, the sources added.