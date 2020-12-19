Court shows displeasure over police performance

MULTAN: Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday expressed displeasure over poor police investigation in a case. The court also warned the SSP Investigation to improve investigation otherwise the court would summon the Multan CPO. Earlier, Muhammad Usman Naeem filed a petition in which he alleged that 10-12 members of a land grabbers group attacked him to snatch his property. He said that one member of the group was injured during firing by his accomplices, but the police were reluctant to incorporate relevant sections. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till mid January.