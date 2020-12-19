close
Sat Dec 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

AC inspects Sahulat bazaars

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

LALAMUSA: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujrat Salman Zafar Friday visited Sahulat Bazaars established at Zahoor Elahi Stadium and Shah Jahangir Road and inspected prices and quality of commodities.

The assistant commissioner also enquired about cleanliness and implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the bazaars and issued directions to relevant officers.

