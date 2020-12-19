AC inspects Sahulat bazaars

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujrat Salman Zafar Friday visited Sahulat Bazaars established at Zahoor Elahi Stadium and Shah Jahangir Road and inspected prices and quality of commodities.
The assistant commissioner also enquired about cleanliness and implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the bazaars and issued directions to relevant officers.