Poor sanitation displeases CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to launch zero-waste operation and expressed strong displeasure over poor cleanliness arrangements in parts of the provincial metropolis. He directed the Local Government Department as well as the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to immediately improve cleanliness arrangements. “The LWMC officials should remove garbage under their supervision and submit a report as no compromise will be made on cleanliness,” Buzdar warned.