Wreath-laying ceremony for Lance Naik Mahfooz Shaheed

RAWALPINDI: To pay homage to Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e Haider, wreath-laying ceremony was held at his monument on Friday. Floral wreath was laid on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). The ceremony was attended by relatives of the Shaheed. Lance Naik Mahfooz Shaheed who belonged to 15 Punjab Regiment, embraced Shahadat while valiantly fighting in attack on enemy's Pul Kanjr post at Wahga-Attari Sector during the 1971 war.