Shahzeb Khanzada says: Nadeem Babar misleading PM, nation

LAHORE: Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada in programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', in his analysis, has said Special Aide to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar is continuously misleading the prime minister and the nation.

He has misled again as the Petroleum Ministry caused a loss worth billions by issuing the tender late. Then issuing the tender in January was so late that no supplier was available in the first 20 days of January. In view of the gas crisis, an emergency tender was issued but the highest rate, i.e. 44 per cent was received, which has not been given to any other country.

Then Nadeem Babar said the country has a capacity of 12 cargoes and there should be no order for 14 cargoes. Here he again misled as he had said 17 days ago that the country could place an order for 14 cargoes after the completion of a 17km pipeline in Karachi. When this pipeline had not been laid, he blamed the Sindh government, saying that the country’s terminals can have a capacity of 1200-1400 MMCFD. Then the pipeline was completed and Nadeem Baber said on November 30 that the government would place an order for 14 cargoes. He blamed the media when there were no bids in the first 20 days of January. Then he issued an emergency tender and bids came, but they were the highest in the history. Now he is saying that the country does not need 14 cargoes as it has a capacity for 12 cargoes. The prime minister should ask Nadeem Babar if there was no need, why he issued emergency tenders after receiving no normal bids. The second question is that if there was a capacity for 12 cargoes, why he said on November 30 that Karachi’s demand would be met after bringing 14 cargoes.