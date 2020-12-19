No one playing on both sides of wicket in PML-N

LAHORE: Rejecting any rift in the PML-N, former National Assembly speaker and MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that no such issue was taken up in a recent party meeting.

He said those who were talking about playing on both sides of the wicket were themselves playing on both sides. He said there was no such talk held in the party CEC meeting. "There was a meeting at my house on the day of the PDM's Lahore Jalsa and it was a bit long and the party leaders left my house at two o'clock," he told the media after an anti-terrorism court confirmed bail to him and other PML-N leaders in a case for participating in a rally to express solidarity with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Allama Iqbal International Airport in 2018.

Ayaz Sadiq said the ratification of the bail had boosted his confidence in the judiciary. “We hope that courts will take decisions in accordance with the Constitution and laws,” he said, adding that when 150 members resign, there would be no legislation and no assembly. "It’s easy to talk about by-elections but it is not so easy when half of the assembly has resigned. After resignations, PDM members will not stay at homes, they would be on the battlefield and continue until the 'fake government' goes home," he added.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court confirmed bail of Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Muhammad Waheed and Rana Ihsan in a case for participating in a rally to express solidarity with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2018.